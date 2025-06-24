BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Google has purchased land in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield, a move that could bring a major data center campus to Western Virginia and a significant new source of tax revenue to the county.

County officials and Google announced the land acquisition on June 24, detailing a 20-year performance agreement that outlines taxation for server equipment if the project proceeds. According to the announcement, the development is poised to generate substantial revenue for county priorities, including school improvements and first responder equipment, and Google will pay for utility service extensions to the site.

Data centers are a cornerstone of Virginia’s economy, particularly in Northern Virginia, which is recognized as the world’s largest data center market. This potential project signals a growing industry interest in expanding beyond that region.

“We are always looking for communities that have the innovative and collaborative leadership necessary to bring complex projects like data center campuses to life, and we are optimistic about the partnership we’ve built so far with Botetourt and the entire Roanoke region,” said Amber Tillman, Google’s head of data center public affairs for North America.

A Transformational Project for the Region

State and local leaders have hailed the agreement as a transformational project that will boost the regional economy while preserving the county’s rural character. The data center would be located within the existing Botetourt Center at Greenfield, an industrial park that already hosts major companies including Altec Industries and Pratt Industries.

“This transformational project will relieve the pressure for further economic development in Botetourt County and will allow us to continue our deep support of community needs like public safety and education, while reducing pressure on the taxpayer,” said Amy White, chairwoman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the decision, highlighting Virginia’s global leadership in the data center industry. “Virginia is the data center capital of the world, and this latest investment reinforces our global leadership in the industry,” Youngkin said. “This move signals the industry’s growing interest in expanding beyond Northern Virginia and highlights the county’s strong commitment to smart growth.”

Economic Impact and Future Growth

A Google data center would represent one of the largest private investments in Western Virginia’s history. Revenue from the land sale itself will be used to fund vital county services, officials said.

“This project could allow Botetourt to lead again in adding the data center industry to our economic portfolio,” said Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “A data center campus also allows us to become a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in rural communities due to this partnership with Google.”

The project is a collaborative effort involving Botetourt County, the Roanoke Regional Partnership, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and Appalachian Power.

John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, noted the project’s significance for the AI industry. “The emerging AI industry will be a huge economic driver in the coming decades, and this investment by Google shows that the Roanoke Region could be in the forefront of developing this new technology,” Hull said.

Local officials emphasized that locating the facility within the Greenfield business park would contain the industrial footprint.

“By placing the facility in this small industrial hub, we would ensure that the remaining portions of our county maintain its beautiful rural character,” said county Supervisor Brandon Nicely.