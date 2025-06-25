Beach music, Motor Madness at VMT, and FloydFest gets set to raise ticket prices soon Gene Marrano June 25, 2025 1 min read From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Share: Continue Reading Previous: Google buys land for potential data center in Botetourt CountyNext: Botetourt County incident leaves two men dead in officer involved shooting Related Stories 1 min read Roanoke County School Board approves turf field at Hidden Valley High School Clark Palmer June 25, 2025 1 min read Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to reveal new logo and jerseys Web Staff June 25, 2025 1 min read Botetourt County incident leaves two men dead in officer involved shooting Gene Marrano June 25, 2025