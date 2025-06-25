(From Botetourt County sheriff’s office) Deputy- Involved Shooting Under Investigation: This morning at approximately 7:00 a.m., Deputies with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on High Ridge Circle following a 911 call from a male who stated he had just killed his father. Upon arrival, deputies encountered an armed male subject outside the residence. Deputies began negotiating with the individual to de-escalate the situation and encourage a peaceful surrender. A trained crisis negotiator engaged with the male, but communication was ultimately severed when the subject disconnected.

As deputies approached, the suspect raised a firearm, pointing it in the direction of officers. In response to the immediate threat, deputies discharged their firearms, striking the subject. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid. The armed male was pronounced deceased on scene. Deputies also located a deceased male inside the residence. The scene has been secured, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. As is standard procedure, the Virginia State Police have been requested and will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.