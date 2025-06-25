ROANOKE, Va. – June 25, 2025 — The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will unveil a new logo and set of jerseys at a public event scheduled for Wednesday, July 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the Berglund Center. The reveal comes ahead of the team’s upcoming 10th anniversary season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

According to team officials, the event will include remarks from ownership and management. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise featuring the new branding. The event is free and open to the public and will take place inside Berglund Hall. Guests are advised to enter through the main entrance, marked by the blue roof.

In addition to the rebranding announcement, the team has opened sales for various ticket packages for the 2025–2026 season. Options include full-season, half-season, and quarter-season plans, as well as tickets for children through the Bojangles Kids Club and group packages sponsored by CBIZ.

Single-game tickets and parking passes are scheduled to go on sale September 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.