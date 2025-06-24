ROANOKE, Va. – A downtown Roanoke dining staple is shutting its doors after more than three decades in business. Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company announced that its location will close permanently at the end of this week, with its final day of service scheduled for Sunday, June 30.

The restaurant shared the news in a social media post, citing a need to adapt to a changing industry and concentrate on its other locations in the region. The post thanked the community for decades of support [1].

“We’ve been honored to be a part of the Downtown Roanoke restaurant scene for over 3 decades,” the announcement stated. “But with the always changing industry, and the need to focus on ever growing areas around this wonderful city, we’ve made the tough decision to close the doors at Awful Arthur’s Downtown Roanoke forever.”

A Downtown Fixture

For 30 years, Awful Arthur’s has been a prominent fixture at the corner of Market Street and Campbell Ave SE. The restaurant has been a popular destination for both local residents and visitors, building a loyal following that it referred to as its “Awfuls family.”