Goodwill issues statement on Board Chairman Robert Jeffrey Jr.

Robert Jeffrey Jr. – the Roanoke City Councilman and magazine publisher now under indictment on embezzlement charges – is also Board Chairman for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, which issued this statement regarding his status to WFIR today: “While we are aware of the recent news surrounding our Board Chairman, Robert Jeffrey, these issues are in no way connected to his leadership and association with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. We are appreciative of his service and dedication to our organization. We are governed by a Board of Directors and established bylaws and will follow them accordingly.”