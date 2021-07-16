How to fund enforcement of a new act? Va fund has starting balance of $0

| By

State lawmakers must now work out the details to implement Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act, one of the first of its kind in the country. The bill passed this year provides consumers with rights to inspect, correct or delete personal data that large companies might sell. Among the most important questions is where will the funding mechanism for it come from. As written, the money to pay for enforcement attorneys and staff would come from a fund fed by penalties and fines — but until enforcement begins, there is nothing in that fund. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: