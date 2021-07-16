5 Points cuts ribbon – 16 months later

| By

The day Governor Northam basically shut down the state in March 2020 when the COVID pandemic struck, Bruce C. Bryan opened the doors on his rebranded communications and marketing firm, 5 Points Creative. Today in a refurbished former residential home on Walnut Avenue they finally cut the ribbon. Formerly B2C Enterprises, 5 Points Creative now has a regional and even national client roster. Bryan is also board president for the non-profit Spot on Kirk, which will start offering live music again at the Kirk Avenue club in September.