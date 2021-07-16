COVID-19 resources




5 Points cuts ribbon – 16 months later

Published July 16, 2021 | By Gene Marrano

G Marrano photos

The day Governor Northam basically shut down the state in March 2020 when the COVID pandemic struck,  Bruce C. Bryan opened the doors on his rebranded communications and marketing firm, 5 Points Creative. Today in a refurbished former residential home on Walnut Avenue they finally cut the ribbon. Formerly B2C Enterprises, 5 Points Creative now has a regional and even national client roster. Bryan is also board president for the non-profit Spot on Kirk, which will start offering live music again at the Kirk Avenue club in September.

 

 

