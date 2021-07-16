Driver sought for accident that seriously injured sheriff’s deputy

NEWS RELEASE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are asking for help locating the driver of a vehicle that seriously injured a Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator in May 2021.

The crash took place at 3:15 p.m. on May 23. The crash occurred on A.L. Philpott Highway, approximately 200 feet east of Sugar Tree Road in Axton.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigator T.W. Farmer was traveling west in an unmarked 2015 Ford Taurus. Investigator Farmer was in the right lane of A.L. Philpott Highway when a vehicle that appears to be a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck in the left lane made a sudden lane change into the right lane.

Investigator Farmer swerved to avoid striking the vehicle, and the Taurus ended up running off the right side of the road and colliding with several signs before striking an embankment.

The suspect vehicle continued traveling west on A.L. Philpott Highway.

The Virginia State Police are hoping to locate the driver of the Ford pickup as part of its ongoing investigation into the crash.

If you have information, you are asked to call Virginia State Police at (540) 375-9500 or emailquestions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incidentmay also contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.