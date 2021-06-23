General Assembly goes back to Richmond on August 2

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today issued a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into special session on Monday, August 2. A special session is necessary to fill judicial vacancies and allocate more than $4.3 billion in federal relief funding.

“With more Virginians getting vaccinated every day, we are turning the corner and building back stronger,” said Governor Northam. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have a unique opportunity to fund public schools, support small businesses, achieve universal broadband access, and make generational investments in our shared future. I look forward to working with legislators to get it done.”