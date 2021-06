Its Virginia Transformer Day in Roanoke

Today is “Virginia Transformer Day” in the City of Roanoke – recognizing 50 years in the valley for Virginia Transformer Corporation, the largest U.S.-based manufacturer of its kind. Virginia Transformer employs 500 people at its northeast Roanoke plant and 1500 in North America. Longtime CEO Prabhat Jain says the estimated economic impact locally is 100 million dollars annually. City Council member Joe Cobb read the Proclamation.