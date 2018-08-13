Gathright Dam to run pulse release of water from Lake Moomaw

COVINGTON, Va. (AP) – Gathright Dam operators are planning a release of water from Lake Moomaw. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the pulse release of water will be conducted Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in coordination with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Officials are advising those who use the river to be aware of the fluctuations caused by the pulses. At the peak, the dam will release 3,500 cubic feet (99 cubic meters) per second and will increase Jackson River water levels by 3 feet to 4 1/2 feet (1 meter). Pulses are also scheduled for Sept. 5, Sept. 26 and Oct. 17.