Gas prices: parts of Virginia now top $5 average

Virginia has joined the “five dollar club” now that gasoline in parts of the state average more than $5.00 a gallon. It started last week in the D.C. suburbs, and now, it is spreading south toward the Richmond area. The statewide average has not yet topped $5.00, and for now at least, Roanoke remains well back at $4.66 a gallon for regular — but the heart of the busy summer travel season still lies ahead. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: