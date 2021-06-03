Help sought: Franklin County woman missing for more than a month

The Franklin County County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Boones Mill-area woman missing for more than a month. Officials say 51-year old Drema Guistozzi-Montoya was last seen in April, and while there is no evidence of danger or suspicious circumstances, they are asking for help in locating her.

NEWS RELEASE: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Drema Guistozzi-Montoya (white female/51 years of age) was last seen in April 2021 in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County. Drema may be driving a Grey 2011 Toyota Camry with Virginia tag WTE-8720. Drema is not missing under suspicious circumstances or believed to be in danger. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Drema Guistozzi-Montoya, please contact Sergeant S Ingram with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-6632.