Public pools get ready to reopen in Roanoke after hiatus last year

After being shuttered last due to the pandemic, Roanoke City’s public pools at Washington and Fallon Parks will reopen for the season starting tomorrow. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said they had to make tough decisions last year about closing down facilities -but now the pools are back. Attorney John Fishwick helped start a fund drive to raise money for the public pools last year when there was a budget shortfall. All told more than $32,000 was raised. Masks will be required for now except when in the pool