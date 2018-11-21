Franklin Co. man charged with stealing jewelry, TV’s, tools and more

Published November 21, 2018 | By Evan Jones

Kevin Pulley (FCSO photo)

A Franklin County man is charged with stealing items ranging from jewelry to a floor jack last week from two buildings in the Henry area. The county sheriff’s office says Kevin Pulley was arrested a short distance away from one of the two break-in locations.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Incident: Break and Enter/Grand Larceny  Incident Reported: 11/15/2018 Location of Incident: 2000 block of Providence Church Rd., Henry, VA
  • Suspect #1 Name: Kevin James Pulley of Henry, VA Suspect #1 Age: 28 Charges:  Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Felony, Grand Larceny, Destruction of Property

Additional remarks:  On 11/15/2018, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Providence Church Rd in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle and possible break in at this location. A citizen had observed the vehicle leave the area and provided a description. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were able to determine that a break in had in fact occurred. They were soon able to locate the suspect vehicle which was unoccupied. A search of the area resulted in locating the suspect on Pathfinder Dr., a short distance from the original break in.

The suspect is identified as Kevin James Pulley. Pulley was arrested and charged with Breaking/Entering to commit Felony for the offense on Providence Church Rd.

As the investigation continued a search warrant was executed on the suspect vehicle in which jewelry, a floor jack, hand tools, and music cd’s were located. A follow up was also done at the suspects address resulting in the recovery of a television and assorted jewelry.

With the recovery of some these items the Sheriff’s Office was able to link the suspect to another report of a Breaking/Entering in the 1000 block of Fork Mountain Rd that occurred on 11/14/2018. Pulley has been charged with Breaking/Entering to commit Felony, Grand Larceny, and Destruction of Property for this offense. The investigation is continuing, and other charges may be pending.

Powered by WordPress and WordPress Theme created with Artisteer.