The Little Gallery opens on Market Street

| By

After 30 years at Smith Mountain Lake “The Little Gallery” is finally expanding into Roanoke – taking over the downtown Roanoke Market Street location had been Walkabout Outfitters and before that Agnew Seeds for a century. The Little Gallery sells fine art and handcrafted gift items – with an emphasis on local and regional artists. They cut a ribbon today. Walkabout Outfitters moved across the street to a larger storefront. Rob Ledger is acting director for Roanoke City’s Economic Development Department:

11-21 Little Gallery-WEB