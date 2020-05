Four weeks in, Virginia dentists, patients adjust to new reality

| By

Today marks the end of four full weeks since Virginia dentists were permitted to once again perform non-emergency procedures. It has involved a learning curve for both dentists and patients, and as everyone involved becomes familiar with changes, the longer-term question becomes now long might they remain in place. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

05-28 Virginia Dentists Wrap-WEB