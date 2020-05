City Manager- Roanoke COVID tests unreported- but more tests needed

At last week’s virtual Roanoke City press conference Mayor Sherman Lea expressed concern over the low numbers of COVID-19 testing results – as the city prepared for a partial reopening. City Manager Bob Cowell addressed that issue at yesterday’s virtual session – taking his cue from what Dr. Molly O’Dell with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts said the day before:

