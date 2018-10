Four face up to ten years if convicted for Charlottesville violence

Four members of a militant white supremacist group from California face up to ten years in prison if convicted on federal charges connected to last year’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly. The four were arrested on charges they traveled to Virginia to incite a riot and attack counterprotesters at the rally. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

