Former St. Andrew’s priest on list of sexual abusers

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has released a list of 42 priests accused of sexually abusing children over the last half century. One of the priests named once led St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke, although there is no evidence presented that the allegations pertain to his time here. Father Steven “Randy” Rule had previously been cleared of allegations of sexual conduct at a Richmond-area high school seminary in the 1970’s. He left Saint Andrew’s in 2002 after serving nine years as pastor.
From the Richmond Catholic Diocese:
Below are the names of clergy that have served in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and have a credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse involving a minor. This list is being published by the Diocese as we seek to redouble our efforts to assist survivors of abuse. To those who have been abused and who have not contacted law enforcement or diocesan officials, please know that we are here for you.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond urges individuals who have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or volunteer of the Diocese to report abuse directly to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552-7096, and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.
We also encourage individuals to contact the 24-hour confidential Victim’s Assistance Reporting number at 1-877-887-9603 or email vac@richmonddiocese.org to report sexual abuse.
If you have questions about this list or the Diocese’s response to the sexual abuse crisis, please send an email to: PastoralResponse@richmonddiocese.org.
List of Clergy – as of 2/13/2019
Priests of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond
Name of Priest Status
Beardsley, Fredrick James Suspended
Blankenship, John Paul Convicted/Laicized
Bostwick, John Raymond Removed
Butler, John Robert Laicized
Dozier, Carrol T. (1) Deceased
Goff, Richard Bernard Laicized
Goodman, Julian B. Removed
Hesch, John Beaman (1) Deceased
Higgins, Philip J. Removed
Leonard, John E. Convicted/Removed/Deceased
Leveille, Roland Edmund Dispensed
Majewski, Joseph B. Suspended
McConnell, James Henry (1) Deceased
Murphy, Dennis Paul Suspended
Pham, Joseph Thang Xuan Suspended
Rizer, James Lee Deceased
Rodriquez, Oscar Alexander “Paul” Convicted
Rule, Steven R. Suspended
Shrader, Dwight Edward Laicized
Teslovic, Eugene John Removed
Priests ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, alleged to have committed abuse in the present-day territory of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and later incardinated to the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, or alleged to have committed abuse in both dioceses.
Name of Priest Status
Findlay, Harris Markam (1) Laicized
Kamerdze, Paul Jude (1) Deceased
Krafcik, Andrew William Paul Laicized
Munley, John Joseph (1) Deceased
Nudd, Robert Eugene (1) Deceased
Rea, John (1) Deceased
Reinecke, William Thomas (1) Deceased
Ryder, Austin Lewis (1) Deceased
Religious and Priests of Other Dioceses with allegations of abuse that occurred in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond
Name of Priest/ Religious Status Religious, Other Diocese
Brady, Martin D., TOR Deceased Franciscan
Burkhardt, Gordian, OSB Laicized Benedictine
Earley, Richard, R. SSJ Deceased Josephite
George, Frederick, OSB Removed Benedictine
George, George Convicted Maronite
Melody, Roland (Owen John), m.s.ss.t Convicted Trinitarian
Philben, Francis M., CSS p (1) Deceased Holy Ghost
Ryan, Paul David Convicted/ Removed Ballarat, Australia
Smalls, Oliver Joseph Unknown Belize, S. A.
Religious and Priests of Other Dioceses with allegations of abuse elsewhere, who worked in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond
Name of Priest/ Religious Status Religious, Other Diocese
Bourbon, Francis R., S.J. Unknown Jesuit
Burton, Charles Jeffries, S.J. Removed Jesuit
Dyer, Bernardine George, O.P. Dismissed Dominican Friar
Fedor, James Laicized Scranton
Ludwig, Augustine, OSB Abandoned Ministry Benedictine
Notes:
(1) – The allegation of abuse was made after the priest’s death.