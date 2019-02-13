Former St. Andrew’s priest on list of sexual abusers

Published February 13, 2019 | By Evan Jones

(2000 photo)

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has released a list of 42 priests accused of sexually abusing children over the last half century. One of the priests named once led St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke, although there is no evidence presented that the allegations pertain to his time here. Father Steven “Randy” Rule had previously been cleared of allegations of sexual conduct at a Richmond-area high school seminary in the 1970’s. He left Saint Andrew’s in 2002 after serving nine years as pastor.

From the Richmond Catholic Diocese:

Below are the names of clergy that have served in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and have a credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse involving a minor.  This list is being published by the Diocese as we seek to redouble our efforts to assist survivors of abuse. To those who have been abused and who have not contacted law enforcement or diocesan officials, please know that we are here for you.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond urges individuals who have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or volunteer of the Diocese to report abuse directly to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552-7096, and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.

We also encourage individuals to contact the 24-hour confidential Victim’s Assistance Reporting number at 1-877-887-9603 or email vac@richmonddiocese.org to report sexual abuse.

If you have questions about this list or the Diocese’s response to the sexual abuse crisis, please send an email to: PastoralResponse@richmonddiocese.org.

List of Clergy – as of 2/13/2019

Priests of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Name of Priest                                     Status

Beardsley, Fredrick James                  Suspended

Blankenship, John Paul                       Convicted/Laicized

Bostwick, John Raymond                    Removed

Butler, John Robert                             Laicized

Dozier, Carrol T. (1)                             Deceased

Goff, Richard Bernard                         Laicized

Goodman, Julian B.                             Removed

Hesch, John Beaman (1)                     Deceased

Higgins, Philip J.                                  Removed

Leonard, John E.                                  Convicted/Removed/Deceased

Leveille, Roland Edmund                   Dispensed

Majewski, Joseph B.                            Suspended

McConnell, James Henry (1)             Deceased

Murphy, Dennis Paul                          Suspended

Pham, Joseph Thang Xuan                Suspended

Rizer, James Lee                                  Deceased

Rodriquez, Oscar Alexander “Paul”   Convicted

Rule, Steven R.                                    Suspended

Shrader, Dwight Edward                    Laicized

Teslovic, Eugene John                        Removed

 

Priests ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, alleged to have committed abuse in the present-day territory of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and later incardinated to the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, or alleged to have committed abuse in both dioceses.

Name of Priest                                    Status

Findlay, Harris Markam (1)                Laicized

Kamerdze, Paul Jude (1)                     Deceased

Krafcik, Andrew William Paul            Laicized

Munley, John Joseph (1)                     Deceased

Nudd, Robert Eugene (1)                    Deceased

Rea, John (1)                                         Deceased

Reinecke, William Thomas (1)           Deceased

Ryder, Austin Lewis (1)                       Deceased

 

Religious and Priests of Other Dioceses with allegations of abuse that occurred in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Name of Priest/ Religious            Status          Religious, Other Diocese

Brady, Martin D., TOR                         Deceased         Franciscan

Burkhardt, Gordian, OSB                    Laicized           Benedictine

Earley, Richard, R. SSJ                        Deceased         Josephite

George, Frederick, OSB                       Removed         Benedictine

George, George                                      Convicted        Maronite

Melody, Roland (Owen John), m.s.ss.t Convicted      Trinitarian

Philben, Francis M., CSS p (1)            Deceased         Holy Ghost

Ryan, Paul David                                 Convicted/ Removed Ballarat, Australia

Smalls, Oliver Joseph Unknown       Belize, S. A.

 

Religious and Priests of Other Dioceses with allegations of abuse elsewhere, who worked in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Name of Priest/ Religious             Status          Religious, Other Diocese

Bourbon, Francis R., S.J.                      Unknown         Jesuit

Burton, Charles Jeffries, S.J.                Removed         Jesuit

Dyer, Bernardine George, O.P.           Dismissed        Dominican Friar

Fedor, James   Laicized                       Scranton

Ludwig, Augustine, OSB                      Abandoned Ministry   Benedictine

 

Notes:

(1) – The allegation of abuse was made after the priest’s death.

 

 

