Former St. Andrew’s priest on list of sexual abusers

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has released a list of 42 priests accused of sexually abusing children over the last half century. One of the priests named once led St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke, although there is no evidence presented that the allegations pertain to his time here. Father Steven “Randy” Rule had previously been cleared of allegations of sexual conduct at a Richmond-area high school seminary in the 1970’s. He left Saint Andrew’s in 2002 after serving nine years as pastor.

From the Richmond Catholic Diocese:

Below are the names of clergy that have served in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and have a credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse involving a minor. This list is being published by the Diocese as we seek to redouble our efforts to assist survivors of abuse. To those who have been abused and who have not contacted law enforcement or diocesan officials, please know that we are here for you.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond urges individuals who have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or volunteer of the Diocese to report abuse directly to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552-7096, and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.

We also encourage individuals to contact the 24-hour confidential Victim’s Assistance Reporting number at 1-877-887-9603 or email vac@richmonddiocese.org to report sexual abuse.

If you have questions about this list or the Diocese’s response to the sexual abuse crisis, please send an email to: PastoralResponse@richmonddiocese.org.

List of Clergy – as of 2/13/2019

Priests of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Name of Priest Status



Beardsley, Fredrick James Suspended

Blankenship, John Paul Convicted/Laicized

Bostwick, John Raymond Removed

Butler, John Robert Laicized

Dozier, Carrol T. (1) Deceased

Goff, Richard Bernard Laicized

Goodman, Julian B. Removed

Hesch, John Beaman (1) Deceased

Higgins, Philip J. Removed

Leonard, John E. Convicted/Removed/Deceased

Leveille, Roland Edmund Dispensed

Majewski, Joseph B. Suspended

McConnell, James Henry (1) Deceased

Murphy, Dennis Paul Suspended

Pham, Joseph Thang Xuan Suspended

Rizer, James Lee Deceased

Rodriquez, Oscar Alexander “Paul” Convicted

Rule, Steven R. Suspended

Shrader, Dwight Edward Laicized

Teslovic, Eugene John Removed

Priests ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, alleged to have committed abuse in the present-day territory of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and later incardinated to the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, or alleged to have committed abuse in both dioceses.

Name of Priest Status



Findlay, Harris Markam (1) Laicized

Kamerdze, Paul Jude (1) Deceased

Krafcik, Andrew William Paul Laicized

Munley, John Joseph (1) Deceased

Nudd, Robert Eugene (1) Deceased

Rea, John (1) Deceased

Reinecke, William Thomas (1) Deceased

Ryder, Austin Lewis (1) Deceased

Religious and Priests of Other Dioceses with allegations of abuse that occurred in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Name of Priest/ Religious Status Religious, Other Diocese

Brady, Martin D., TOR Deceased Franciscan

Burkhardt, Gordian, OSB Laicized Benedictine

Earley, Richard, R. SSJ Deceased Josephite

George, Frederick, OSB Removed Benedictine

George, George Convicted Maronite

Melody, Roland (Owen John), m.s.ss.t Convicted Trinitarian

Philben, Francis M., CSS p (1) Deceased Holy Ghost

Ryan, Paul David Convicted/ Removed Ballarat, Australia

Smalls, Oliver Joseph Unknown Belize, S. A.

Religious and Priests of Other Dioceses with allegations of abuse elsewhere, who worked in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Name of Priest/ Religious Status Religious, Other Diocese

Bourbon, Francis R., S.J. Unknown Jesuit

Burton, Charles Jeffries, S.J. Removed Jesuit

Dyer, Bernardine George, O.P. Dismissed Dominican Friar

Fedor, James Laicized Scranton

Ludwig, Augustine, OSB Abandoned Ministry Benedictine

Notes:

(1) – The allegation of abuse was made after the priest’s death.