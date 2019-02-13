Blue Ridge Marathon is ten years old

| By

An update on the Blue Ridge Marathon this morning from the Roanoke Outside Foundation and others connected to the now-ten year old event that’s back on April 13th. Pete Eshelman with Roanoke Outside helped get the race off the ground as a way to attract runners to the valley. New this year is “America’s Slowest 5-k” the next morning – which includes donut stops and yoga stretching along the route. There was also a sneak peek this morning at the Down-By-Downtown Music Festival that coincides with the marathon weekend – four days of music at multiple venues that includes Elmwood Park.

2-13 Outside Pete#2

Hear much more from Pete Eshelman below:

2-13 Pete Eshelman for web