Former Miss America gift highlights Virginia Tech fashion collection

| By

As we reported Monday, a Virginia Tech alum who took the national spotlight shortly after graduation has donated a notable part of that moment to her alma mater. Kylene Barker graduated from Tech in 1978, and she is much better known for being crowned Miss America several months later. Now Kylene Barker McNeill, she recently donated the gown she wore that night to VT’s Historic Costume and Textile collection, and as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, that collection serves as an important resource for the university’s Fashion Merchandising and Design students and faculty:

Click here for the Oris Glisson Historic Costume and Textile Collection website.