Former Franklin County youth baseball president, wife charged with embezzlement

(Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) On Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, a husband and wife from the Henry area were arrested on indictments for embezzling funds from a local youth baseball organization. 42-year-old Brandon Carl Powell and 36-year-old Ashley Poff Powell were each charged with one felony count of Embezzlement over $1,000. Both were released on recognizance bonds.

Their court dates will be set with Franklin County Circuit Court. Mr. Powell had previously served as the President of Franklin County Baseball, Inc. from February 2022 to early 2023