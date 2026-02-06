Former Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is not sitting still since losing his reelection bid to Jay Jones. Miyares is about to join a DC law firm and is co-chair of Virginia for Fair Maps, which opposes what it calls the illegal and unethical Congressional maps redrawn behind closed General Assembly doors. The state Supreme court will weigh in on whether the newly-drawn maps that would favor Democrats 10 to 1 are illegal; if the court does not strike it down a public referendum is scheduled for April. Miyares tells WFIR:

