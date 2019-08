For 2nd day in a row, accident blocks two I-81 southbound lanes in Salem

UPDATE: VDOT reports the accident is cleared, and all lanes are open again.

PREVIOUS: For the second day in a row, an accident near milemarker 139 is creating southbound backups on Interstate 81. Both lanes are now blocked there, and just like yesterday, all traffic is getting by on the right shoulder. Southbound delays already extend several miles, and we also see northbound backups for several miles as you approach the scene, so be prepared for slowdowns either way through the Salem area.