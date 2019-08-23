Passenger counts keep rising at Roanoke Airport

The passenger numbers keep taking off at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Officials there say the number of people flying in and out in July was up 5% from the same month last year. And for the first 7 months of 2019, year-to-date passenger traffic is up almost 8%.

NEWS RELEASE: The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport continues to see 2019 traffic increase with July traffic up 5.0% on a year over year basis. July 2019 saw 61,627 passengers fly via ROA compared to 58,646 in July of 2018, an increase of 2,981 passengers. Year to date passenger traffic is up 7.8% versus 2018 with 401,705 passengers served this year compared to 372,503 in 2018. Strong community support, additional capacity, and improved airline operational reliability have all played roles in the continuation of sustained passenger growth, which began in September of 2016. July 2019 saw an increase of 2,981 passengers versus July 2018, which equates to 96 more passengers flying ROA each day. Year to date 2019 traffic is up an average of 137 passengers a day versus 2018. At this pace, the airport is on track to have its busiest year since 2000. “We are pleased to see this positive trend continue in to 2019, especially given our strong traffic numbers in 2016, 2017 and 2018,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our carriers have added capacity at ROA and our customers have utilized it. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA.” The Commission continually works with the airlines to improve reliability, reduce airfare and upgrade equipment serving the region. This has played a significant role in the increase of passengers using the airport. In addition, the commission has invested resources to promote the services available at ROA and sincerely thanks our customers for choosing to fly ROA.