FloydFest has permits in hand for return in 2024 at new site

The company behind FloydFest has received its final permit approval to develop its new Festival Park – and has confirmed the music festival will be back next year at the site in Floyd County. It comes after the festival was shut down this year when revisions to its stormwater management plan were not made by the deadline set. Organizers say after a year of careful planning, they will be protecting wetlands at the new site near Check – and they did not find any Bog turtles on the property – which was another concern. McBroom says VDOT has also given the okay to get started on new roads into the Festival site as well. John McBroom is the CEO for Across the Way Productions; he says loyal FloydFest fans will return after the unexpected hiatus this summer.