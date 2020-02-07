Flood Warning issued for Roanoke Valley

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flood Warning for Small Streams in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig and eastern Montgomery Counties until 6:15 pm.

At 12:20 pm EST, reporting gauges indicate minor flooding occurring along several streams, creeks, and rivers throughout the warned area, including upper portions of the Roanoke River, the North and South Fork of the Roanoke River, Craig Creek, and others.

Some locations that will experience flooding along such creeks and streams include Roanoke, Salem, Christiansburg, Vinton, Buchanan, Troutville and New Castle.

In hilly terrain, there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.