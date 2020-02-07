Airport Road tunnel project means possible delays through March

If you take Airport Road through that tunnel under an airport runway, but prepared for possible delays for a while, starting on Monday. Lighting will be upgraded in the tunnel, starting on the southbound side. It means the southbound tunnel will be closed through the end of March, and the northbound side will accommodate two-way traffic.

NEWS RELEASE: The lighting in the Airport Road/State Route 118 tunnel will be upgraded beginning on Monday, February 7, 2020. The first phase of the project will entail closing the Southbound Airport Road/State Route 118 tunnel beginning Monday, February 10 until approximately March 30 to allow crews to replace and upgrade the tunnel lighting. The southbound tunnel (heading toward the airport from Peters Creek Road) will be blocked off and the northbound tunnel (toward Peters Creek Road) will accommodate two‐way traffic during this phase of the project.

Motorists traveling Airport Road/ Route 118 during this period should expect delays and may want to identify alternate routes such as I‐581, Thirlane Road or Williamson Road (US‐11).