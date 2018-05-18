Flood Warning issued for Roanoke, surrounding area

At 5:19 PM EDT, Doppler radar showed showers and a few thunderstorms with locally heavy rain moving into the region from the south. This rain will be falling on ground that is already saturated from heavy rain that fell yesterday. Runoff from new heavy rainfall will likely cause flooding of streams and creeks as well as poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Lynchburg, Salem, Christiansburg and Vinton. This includes The following Locations: Liberty University, The Salem Fairgrounds, The National D-Day Memorial, Lynchburg Airport, and Roanoke Regional Airport. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1-866-215-4324. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.