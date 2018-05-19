Man shot in neck after an online meet up in Roanoke

From Roanoke Police: Friday, May 18, 2018 at 6:30pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 12th St. SW and Salem Ave. SW. On arrival, officers located a juvenile male who had been shot in the neck.

Officers spoke with 47-year-old John Billett of Blue Ridge who stated that he had made arrangements on-line to meet with Rodnicka Richardson, 20 year-old, of Roanoke to sell a motor cycle. During their encounter, Billett stated that Richardson was joined by 20 year-old Khalil Graves of Roanoke and the juvenile male. Billett stated when he asked for payment prior to handing over papers on the motorcycle, the juvenile male produced a hand gun and demanded the motor cycle. Billett, who was armed, fired one shot that struck the juvenile.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juvenile to Carilion Roanoke Memorial where he is being treated for non-life threatening injury. Richardson and Graves were arrested and charged with attempted robbery and transported to the Roanoke City Jail. Charges on the juvenile male are pending. This case is still under investigation.