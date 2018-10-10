Flash Flood Watch posted as Michael’s rains head our way

A flash flood watch goes into effect Thursday morning for most of our listening area, and it will remain in place into late Thursday night. The National Weather Service says heavy rains from Michael and very high rainfall rates could produce dangerous flash flooding across the area. The storm should pass quickly, however, ending the threat by Friday morning.
Heavy rainfall associated with a southeast flow of moisture ahead of Michael is expected to continue into tonight, followed by the passing of a cold front to the west along with Michael passing east. Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches are expected.
The heavy rain and very high rainfall rates could produce dangerous flash flooding across the area.