Flash Flood Watch posted as Michael’s rains head our way

A flash flood watch goes into effect Thursday morning for most of our listening area, and it will remain in place into late Thursday night. The National Weather Service says heavy rains from Michael and very high rainfall rates could produce dangerous flash flooding across the area. The storm should pass quickly, however, ending the threat by Friday morning.

HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE AHEAD OF AND DURING THE PASSAGE OF MICHAEL… Southeast flow combined with passing upper level disturbances will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain to the North Carolina mountains and adjacent foothills into this evening. After somewhat of a lull tonight, the main rain band associated with Michael will combine with an approaching cold front on Thursday. The threat for heavy rain and flash flooding will be highest Thursday into Thursday evening. The storm will pass quickly, ending the threat from the southwest Thursday evening into Thursday night. …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT.

Heavy rainfall associated with a southeast flow of moisture ahead of Michael is expected to continue into tonight, followed by the passing of a cold front to the west along with Michael passing east. Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches are expected.

The heavy rain and very high rainfall rates could produce dangerous flash flooding across the area.