Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8pm Monday

(from NWS Blacksburg) Significant amounts of rainfall are expected to begin across the forecast area after midnight tonight and increase through the day Monday into Tuesday as a result of a stalled frontal system across the area, firmly entrenched deep tropical moisture, and the outer circulation of now Tropical Storm Isaias moving northward from along the central and northern Florida East Coast today to just east of Danville by Tuesday morning