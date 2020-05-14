First Martinsville nighttime cup race set for June — but no fans

| By

NEWS RELEASE : MARTINSVILLE, Va. (May 14, 2020) – Martinsville Speedway (Martinsville) will host the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. This will be the first Cup night race in the 73-year history of The Half-Mile of Mayhem.

NASCAR and Martinsville have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will run without fans in attendance, and will be broadcast nationally on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on June 10 at 7:00 p.m.

“This will be a historic night for NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway as we turn on the lights to host a NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in our 73-year history,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “As a sport, we have worked closely with federal, state, local and public health officials to ensure the safety of the competitors, staff, and our local community. While we will miss hosting our loyal Martinsville race fans for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, we hope to welcome fans back for the penultimate races of the NASCAR season this fall.”

Martinsville’s spring race weekend originally scheduled for May 8-9 had been postponed on April 17 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the MAXPRO Window Films 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, originally scheduled for May 8, has been canceled with plans to reschedule for 2021.

Ticketholders for the Martinsville spring Cup and Whelen Modified race may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability. For additional details or other options, fans can visit martinsvillespeedway.com/assistance.

Martinsville 2020 Season

The final stop to the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championships will lead through The Paperclip on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The Half-Mile of Mayhem will host the penultimate races for the NASCAR Cup Series with the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Nov. 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, Oct. 31, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday, Oct. 30.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase in-person at the Martinsville Ticket Office, via phone at 877-RACE-TIX, or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

Stay connected to Martinsville Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and by downloading the Martinsville mobile app for Apple or Android.