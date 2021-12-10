First case of omicron variant confirmed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _Health officials say the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in a Virginia resident, the first case to be reported in the state. In a news release on Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health said the variant was identified in a sample from an adult resident of northwest Virginia who had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel during the exposure period. The news release didn’t disclose the person’s condition or any additional details. The health department says the omicron variant may spread more easily than other variants, including delta.