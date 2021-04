Fire yesterday in Roanoke displaces two

(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) At 2:24 pm Roanoke Fire-EMS (on Saturday) was dispatched to the 2400 block of Williamson Rd NE for a fire. A small fire was swiftly knocked down upon arrival. Two residents will be displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.