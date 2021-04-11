Motorcycle crash leads to fatality and charges

| By

(From Roanoke PD) On April 10 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the 1600 block of Wayne Street NE. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be serious injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle crashed into a building, striking the victim during the process. The driver was located near the scene. The driver was identified as Timothy Cotton, 46 of Roanoke. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter. This is an ongoing fatality investigation. No further information is available at this time.