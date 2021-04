Latest COVID numbers from the VDH for Sunday AM

The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.1% positivity rate for COVID testing over the past 24 hours, the same rate as the previous day. Of the 1227 new cases reported, a total of 33 are in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County combined, with one new death reported in Roanoke and two new hospitalizations (one each) for the coronavirus in Botetourt and Roanoke Counties.