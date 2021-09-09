Fire displaces SW County resident tonight

(Roanoke County, VA—September 9, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:56p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 to the 4100 block of Wexford Court, in the Cave Spring area, for the report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building. First arriving crews from Station 3 (Cave Spring) found smoke showing from a two-story apartment building and marked it a working fire. The apartment was occupied by one adult at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 10minutes. The adult occupant and her cat are both safe and there were no injuries. The occupant of the apartment will be displaced but is staying with family who live in the area. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.###