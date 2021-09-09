The Heights, Holiday Inn 2022 Mill Mountain Theatre highlights

Mill Mountain Theatre unveiled its 2022 season on September 9, 2021, in front of a live audience both in-person and virtually through Facebook Live.

The 2022 season lineup is filled with exciting, challenging and joyful shows for the community to fall in love with. Offering four MainStage shows, two Fringe Series shows, two Concert Series shows and four shows a part of Mill Mountain Theatre’s Young Audience Series.

Kicking off the Trinkle MainStage series is, In The Heights which was recently a box office hit this past summer in Movie Theatres and on HBO Max. The second MainStage show is The Diary of Anne Frank, which was originally supposed to be on the Trinkle MainStage in 2020. Next, conservatory students return to the Trinkle MainStage with Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Edition. Lastly, coming next Winter is Holiday Inn which was also originally in MMT’s 2020 season.

MMT’s Fringe Series has returned once again with two more challenging and heartwarming shows. Launching the series is The Cake. ​​When Della, a North Carolina baker and devout Christian, is asked to bake a wedding cake for her best friend’s daughter, she is overjoyed – until she finds out that the bride’s intended bride is another bride. The second show within the Fringe Series is the Tony® Award-winning musical, Fun Home. When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to explore the intersection of her father’s life and her own unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home.

Mill Mountain Theatre is also excited to have two concerts this year that we know the community will enjoy. Opening the series is Boy Bands Through The Ages. This concert will take the audience through the evolution of boy bands from The Beatles, The Jackson Five, The Backstreet Boys, One Direction, BTS and many more! Secondly, is The Ladies of the 80s which follows iconic women in music throughout the 1980s including Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Nicks, Madonna and more!

Our Young Audience Series is going to be filled with even more fun shows in 2022. Write Stuff! MMT’s young playwright festival will be returning for the sixth year! The second show within the series will be Shakespeare’s As You Like It. Then, touring around the valley is Curious George: The Golden Meatball. Then returning from the 2020 season is the classic tale of Peter & Wendy.

Mill Mountain Theatre looks forward to producing its 2022 season. We cannot wait to fill our seats again with a live audience. MMT applauds you for supporting us over the past two seasons.

For those looking to renew their season tickets, you may do so by visiting millmountain.org, calling the box office at 540.342.5740 or in person at Center In The Square. New-season subscriptions will be available to purchase starting October 1, 2021. Single tickets will be available to purchase beginning November 1, 2021.