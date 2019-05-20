Fire damages Roanoke-area Hardee’s

News release: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 5:50 p.m., on Monday, May 20, 2019 to the 7400 block of Williamson Road, which is located in the Hollins area, for the report of a commercial structure fire at Hardee’s. First arriving crews from Hollins found smoke coming from the side of the restaurant. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. There were no injuries. The restaurant was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants made it out safely. There is a fair amount of damage to the business. The business will be temporarily closed. Units from Hollins, North County, Masons Cove, Fort Lewis and the City of Roanoke responded to the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimate damages.