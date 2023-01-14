Fire at Salem business early this morning

| By

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.

One person was in the building at the time and that individual was transported by Medic 803 to LewisGale Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire has been ruled accidental by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and the damage estimate is $200,000.