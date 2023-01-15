Huddle Up Moms gets grant to improve heart health

Huddle Up Moms is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of six organizations to receive Million Hearts® Health Equity Implementation project funding to implement evidence-based strategies to improve cardiovascular health and advance health equity. The funding will support the Moms Under Pressure program, which supports pregnant and postpartum women diagnosed with hypertensive disorders by:
-
Providing free self-measuring blood pressure monitoring (SBPM) systems
-
Creating educational material to understand and prevent preeclampsia
-
Offering care-coordination and navigation and
-
Providing moms with the local resources they need to have a healthier pregnancy.
“This funding opportunity allows Huddle Up Moms to further our mission of empowering mothers through education, connection, and support,” says Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato, Executive Director. “Poor maternal outcomes related to hypertensive disorders are preventable. The Moms Under Pressure program is a tool to combat these statistics here in the Roanoke Valley.”