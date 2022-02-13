Fatal shooting on South Jefferson late last night

(From Roanoke PD) On February 12, 2022 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street SW. Responding officers located an adult male inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. Throughout the course of the investigation, Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect. Warrants for second degree murder were obtained shortly after Mr. Berger was identified. The warrants were served and Mr. Berger was taken into custody earlier this morning without incident. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.