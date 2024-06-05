Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke Wednesday afternoon

(from Roanoke PD) On June 5, 2024 at approximately 1:05 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW. Responding officers located a juvenile male teen with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. A short time later, officers were notified that the juvenile male had succumbed to his injuries.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.