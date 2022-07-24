Fatal head-on crash kills two in NRV

Shortly prior to 10:00 AM [today} there was a vehicle crash on Rt. 460 East near the Roanoke St. exit involving two vehicles. One driver, Haley Hawthorne of Christiansburg, was traveling west bound on 460 and crossed the median colliding head on with a vehicle traveling East bound driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. LifeGuard was contacted and landed on the highway, however the patient expired prior to being air lifted. The families of both deceased individuals have been contacted.