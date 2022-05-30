Fatal gun violence victim in NE Roanoke yesterday afternoon

(from Roanoke PD) On May 29, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of an unresponsive person near the intersection of 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE. Responding officers located an adult male lying partially in the roadway with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. He has been identified as Samuel E. Dickerson, Jr., 32 of Roanoke.

No suspects were located on scene, no arrests have been made, and further details about what led to this incident are limited at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.