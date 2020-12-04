Fatal crash this morning involves motorcycle

| By

On December 4, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 4800 block of Frontage Road NW. Officers located an adult female and adult male at the crash scene. The adult male victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. Preliminary investigation indicates this is a single-vehicle crash. Fatality Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to

the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.