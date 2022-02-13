Fatal crash involving bicyclist in Botetourt County

| By

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle that struck a bicycle, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Feb 11) at 2:35 p.m. on Route 11, one quarter of a mile from Darby Road in Botetourt County. A 2014 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Lee Highway, when the vehicle struck a bicyclist that was also traveling south on Lee Highway.

Tabitha Leigh Thompson, 39, of Fincastle, was on the bicycle. Ms. Thompson was injured and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died. Danielle M. Rock was operating the Dodge and was wearing her seatbelt. She was not injured. Ms. Rock was charged with Reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.